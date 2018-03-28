Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Turkey

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Ankara for an official visit at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Nurettin Canikli, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message March 28.

During the visit, it is planned to hold meetings with the military and political leadership and heads of other state structures of Turkey, according to the message.

Minister Hasanov will take part in a trilateral meeting of defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia to be held in Giresun on March 31.

