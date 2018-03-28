Iranians lead among tourists visiting Azerbaijan for Novruz holiday

2018-03-28 11:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Almost as many tourists came to Azerbaijan this year for Novruz holiday as in the previous year, Nahid Bagirov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), told Trend March 28.

Despite the fact that this year Iranian tourists were less than in 2017, and they rank first among tourists visiting Azerbaijan, Bagirov said.

The chairman added that during the holidays, there was an increase in the number of tourists who came from Arab countries.