EU asks Turkish president to return Greek servicemen

2018-03-28 11:44 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The EU appealed to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a request to return two Greek servicemen who illegally crossed the Turkish border.

This was noted by the Turkish president himself while he was commenting on the results of the visit to Bulgaria, the Turkish media reported March 28.

“In response to the request of the EU representatives, I replied that there is a law in Turkey, and no one can be above the law,” Erdogan said.