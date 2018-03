Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan cooperate to support regional security - FM

2018-03-28 11:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khavajo Muhammad Asif within the International Conference on Afghanistan entitled "Peace processes, security and regional cooperation," held in Tashkent, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said in a message.