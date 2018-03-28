Skyscanner launches Israel "best time to book" tool

Global travel search site Skyscanner, which provides free search of flights, hotels and car hire worldwide, today launched its new interactive “Best time to book” tool for Israel. The tool provides travelers who wish to book flights departing from Tel Aviv, with the most valuable insights about the best time to book flights, as well as the cheapest and most expensive months to travel to the most popular destinations for Israeli tourists.

Skyscanner has analyzed its extensive database of the last two years to gather the information that provides the users with the best week to book, and also allows them to see the cheapest month to travel.

Users simply need to visit Skyscanner’s interactive tool and choose the destination they plan to fly to from the drop down menu. They can then choose from two options: one, is to get information on the number of weeks to book in advance to get the cheapest price (for each destination) and the second - which month is the cheapest and the most expensive to travel.

A traveler interested in flying to Amsterdam, for example, can then look at the cheapest month or how long in advance they want to book for this trip to get the cheapest price.