Talks between Lavrov, UN envoy for Syria to be held in Moscow on March 29

2018-03-28 12:23 | www.trend.az | 2

Talks between Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura are planned to be held in Moscow on March 29, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"A meeting between Lavrov and de Mistura is scheduled for Thursday," he said.