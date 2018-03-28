Iranian minister calls for further investment in agriculture

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

An Iranian minister has called for increasing the volume of investment in agriculture in the current fiscal year, which has been named by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "the year of support for Iranian products".

"It is necessary to increase the volume of investment and support for the output of the agriculture sector in 'the year of support for the Iranian products'," IRNA news agency quoted Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati as saying on Monday.