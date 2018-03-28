OPEC daily basket price remains unchanged

2018-03-28 12:48 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $66.80 a barrel on March 27, remaining at the level recorded March 26, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).