Changes to several laws come into force in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved several changes to the country’s laws, the Turkish official newspaper Resmi Gazete reported March 28.

Firstly, under the changes, diplomatic passports will not be taken away from ex-ministers and MPs on termination of their mandate or in case of resignation.