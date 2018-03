Kremlin: Possible meeting of Putin, Kim Jong-un not on agenda yet

A potential meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not under discussion now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, TASS reported.

"The issue of [organizing] a Russian-North Korean summit is not on the agenda so far, Russian President has no such plans," he said.

