Russia says Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing crucial for settling North Korean crisis

2018-03-28 13:56 | www.trend.az

Moscow views the visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Beijing as an important step towards consolidating progress in the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"We welcome the meeting between the leaders of China and North Korea held in Beijing," the ministry stressed. "We view the talks as an important step in consolidating positive tendencies seen of late in the development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and around it."

The ministry confirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue close cooperation with Chinese partners and "make active efforts" to contribute to settling regional problems by peaceful political and diplomatic means through "a direct dialogue between all the parties concerned."