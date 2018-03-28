Turkey blocks bank accounts of 20 companies

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Bank accounts of 20 companies that had contacts with Ciftlik Bank, which is accused of fraud, were blocked in Turkey, Turkish media reports on March 28.

Presently, investigations are underway in 35 companies, according to media. Names of the companies, whose accounts were blocked, are not reported.

Previously, it was reported that 27-year-old Mehmet Aydin, the founder of Ciftlik Bank, fled the country with money collected in two years from the "financial pyramid".

Ciftlik Bank promised its customers a high income, which was provided thanks to the influx of new participants.