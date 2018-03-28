US envoy highlights need to help realize peaceful settlement to Karabakh conflict

2018-03-28 14:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

There is a need to help realize a peaceful settlement to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based upon internationally agreed principles, said the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta.

Cekuta made the remarks during the monthly business lunch organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), dedicated to the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country.

“We need to know the persisting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the need to help realize a peaceful settlement based upon internationally agreed principles,” said the ambassador.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.