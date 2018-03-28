Expelling diplomats: Russia can respond tougher than expected

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Azer Ahmadbayli – Trend:

The Salisbury incident set back even further the prospects of establishing a dialogue between Russia and the West.

The US, Canada, Australia and a number of European countries, announced the expulsion of a large number of Russian diplomats due to accusations the Great Britain brought against Russia over the attempt on life of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and use of chemical weapons in the heart of Europe..

Russia has two options to respond to the actions.

The first option took place in the recent past – in December 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to expel the US diplomats from Russia in response to the new sanctions Washington had imposed against Moscow, as well as the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and the closure of two facilities owned by Russia in the States of New York and Maryland.

We will not stoop to the level of irresponsible “kitchen” diplomacy, Vladimir Putin said at the time.

The second option is a proven practice of mirror actions, when Moscow can say goodbye to about the same number of diplomats from the above mentioned countries in response to their actions.

Based on comments of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, it comes out that Moscow intends to go with a tougher option.