Azerbaijan discloses number of int'l observers for presidential election

2018-03-28 14:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has registered 545 international observers to monitor the April 11 presidential election, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said on March 28.

Panahov noted that this is not the final figure as the registration of observers continues and their number will probably increase.

As for local observers, the CEC chairman said more than 53,000 observers were registered, according to the latest information.

"The number of local observers is also increasing and appeals are being reviewed," he added.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

