Azerbaijan's CEC assesses debates of presidential candidates on TV

2018-03-28 14:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In Azerbaijan, debates of presidential candidates, during free air time on ITV Public Television, run normally and no unpleasant events have been seen so far, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said on March 28.

Panahov considers it normal that the candidates go beyond the defined topics during the debates.

"No election campaign can be perfect in any country. The electoral process is a big process, and things can happen. Overall, the election campaign of the presidential candidates is proceeding normally," Panahov said.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan.