Single inquiry service “155” launched in Azerbaijan

2018-03-28 14:55 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

A single call center – “155” support service has been launched in Azerbaijan, a source in the country’s telecommunications market told Trend.

The source noted that currently, the center processes requests of citizens in three languages (in Azerbaijani, Russian and English) on telephone, internet, postal and financial services.