Iran unveils latest drug bust statistics

2018-03-28 14:58 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

The Islamic Republic security forces seized over 713 tons of drugs the last fiscal year (ended March 20), Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Chief Brigadier General Mohammad ‎Masoud Zahedian said.

Zahedian said that the figure indicates a 14 percent increase compared to the preceding year, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

The official further said that the Iranian security forces have discovered and seized 14 tons of drugs in the first week of the current fiscal year, started March 20, which is 36 percent more year-on-year.