Foreign ministry: Turkey, US to mull issue of Syria’s Manbij liberation

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and the US will discuss the issue of the liberation of Syria’s Manbij city from terrorists of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message March 28.

According to the message, this issue will be discussed during official representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Hami Aksoy’s visit to Washington.

Aksoy will visit the US on March 30.