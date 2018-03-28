Turkey to open new checkpoint on border with Syria

2018-03-28 15:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will open a new checkpoint on the border with Syria in Hatay province, the Turkish media reported March 28.

The new checkpoint, the construction of which is underway, is designed to facilitate the access of humanitarian goods to Syria’s Afrin.

There are 27 checkpoints in Turkey, and four of them are on the border with Iraq.

Seven of 27 checkpoints in Turkey don’t operate, and one of the closed checkpoints is located on the border with Armenia.