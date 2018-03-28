US envoy: Azerbaijan plays important role in boosting regional, global energy security (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan plays an important role in boosting regional and global energy security, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta said at a business dinner of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham), dedicated to completion of his diplomatic mission in the country.

"Likewise, while Azerbaijan’s oil and gas deposits are important in and of themselves, the country’s geography means it – along with Georgia and Turkey – is key in moving those deposits out to Europe and the rest of the world, to boosting regional and global energy security, to moving oil and gas from this country and beyond in a way that ensures an alternative to routes moving through Russia or Iran. But while Azerbaijan has been and will continue to be strategically important for these reasons, other factors are raising Azerbaijan’s international profile," he said.

Another factor ensuring Azerbaijan's important role in the region, according to the ambassador, is the country's transit potential.