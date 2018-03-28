Iraqi oil minister: Some oil exporting countries suggest six-month supply cut extension

A number of oil exporting countries have suggested a six-month extension to the oil supply cut deal agreed by OPEC countries and non-OPEC crude producers, Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed in November to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018 as they try to finish clearing a global glut of crude while signaling a possible early exit from the deal if the market overheats.