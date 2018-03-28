Croatia set to buy aging Israeli fighter jets in $500 million deal

Croatia is set to buy a squadron of F-16 fighter jets from Israel to modernize its military, after the country’s top defense body backed the deal, The Times of İsrael reported.

Zagreb launched a tender offer last year to acquire military jets to replace its outdated Russian-made MiG-21s.

Apart from Israel, the countries invited to submit bids included Greece, South Korea, Sweden and the United States.

“The defense council… has accepted that Israel made the best offer and gave a recommendation to the government to decide on acquiring” the Israeli planes, the defense council said in statement late Tuesday.

The deal to buy 12 already used F-16 jets, worth $500 million according to media reports, has yet to be confirmed by the government, but the approval is believed to be just a formality.

“It is a historic decision… a project guaranteeing Croatia’s security and sovereignty,” Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic told the state-run HR radio Wednesday.