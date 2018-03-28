Azerbaijan's state communication operators to work in enhanced mode

2018-03-28 15:54 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

To ensure uninterrupted operation of communication networks and telecommunication nodes in connection with the presidential election in Azerbaijan, the state operators (Baku Telephone Communication Ltd. and Aztelekom) will operate in enhanced mode from April 1, a source in the country's telecommunications market told Trend.

All structural units of the Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry were instructed to ensure uninterrupted provision of communication services, Internet, television, radio and postal services.

The ministry also instructed to take additional measures to strengthen the security services and alert emergency brigades to promptly resolve possible problems.