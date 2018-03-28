Montenegro to expel Russian diplomat, withdraw consent to honorary consul’s work

2018-03-28 16:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Montenegro’s government will expel one Russian diplomat and withdraw its consent to the activities of Russia’s honorary consul in the country, the Cabinet said in a statement, TASS reported.

"The Montenegrin government has decided to declare a diplomatic agent accredited at the Russian Embassy persona non grata and withdraw its consent to the activities of Russia’s Honorary Consul in Montenegro," the statement reads.

It also noted that the expelled diplomat would have to leave the country within seven days.

According to the statement, Montenegro made this decision in coordination with its allies and in accordance with the measures taken by the EU and NATO member-countries over the nerve gas attack in the UK.