Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan FMs ink cooperation program

2018-03-28 16:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan signed a Cooperation Program for 2018-2019 between the foreign ministries of the two countries, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on March 28.

The document was signed during the March 28 meeting between Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev, who arrived in Tashkent to participate in the high-level international conference on Afghanistan “Peace Process, Security and Regional Cooperation”.