US Air Force left air base in Turkey before Operation Olive branch - media

2018-03-28 16:40 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US Air Force left the Incirlik air base in Turkey before the Operation Olive Branch, Turkish newspaper Yenisafak reported referring to the retired general of the Turkish Air Force, Beyazit Karatas, on March 28.

Karatas said that year the US Air Force withdrew F-15, A-10 and F-16 aircrafts from the Incirlik air base on Jan.19,2018.

He noted that the US Air Force's A-10 aircrafts were sent to the airbase in Afghanistan.

Presently, there are only reconnaissance aircrafts in the Incirlik military air base, according to him.

"Since the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch , Turkey has deployed its F-16 aircrafts at the Incirlik air base," Karatas said.