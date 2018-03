Rosatom: Construction work at El Dabaa NPP in Egypt may start in 2020

Construction work at the Egypt’s El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) can provisionally start in 2020, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

If we proceed from the schedule initiated by presidents [of Russia and Egypt] on December 11, this will provisionally take place in 2020," Likhachev said.

Onsite preparatory work has already been underway, the top manager added.