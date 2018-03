First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Russian embassy in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2018-03-28 16:56 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has today visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the country.

Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her sympathies for the heavy casualties caused by a fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo and signed the book of condolences at the Embassy.

Story still developing

