First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Iranian VP for Women and Family Affairs (PHOTO)

2018-03-28 17:08 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news