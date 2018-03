Armenians want to seize Azerbaijani lands from time immemorial: CMO chairman

2018-03-28 17:10 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Armenians want to seize Azerbaijani lands from time immemorial, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade said on March 28.

"Armenians have repeatedly committed genocides in Azerbaijani lands. Everyone knows what forces stand behind Armenia, and today they continue to help them," Pashazade said.

He added that Armenians always present themselves as a suffering people.