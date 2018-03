Azerbaijani, Iranian presidents have one-on-one meeting (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have held a one-on-one meeting in Baku.

