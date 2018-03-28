Israel delays deportation of African migrants until after Passover

Israel’s deportation of African migrants will be delayed until after Passover.

The High Court of Justice agreed to a government request for an extension on the court’s order for a brief to outline the state’s deportation policy and related issues to April 9. The original deadline was March 26, The Times of Israel reported.

The state said it needed more time to respond to the court’s request for clarification of the policy and said it will submit classified documents as part of its filing, which are believed to include information on the African nation that Israel is deporting them to.

Passover, the week-long Jewish festival that celebrates emancipation as understood through recalling the biblical exodus of the Israelites from Egypt, begins on Friday night.

The state also said it likely will grant refugee status to Sudanese migrants from the Nuba area, as well as 300 refugees from Darfur.

The Supreme Court froze the deportations in mid-March in response to a petition.