Akkuyu nuclear power plant stake sale deal to be completed in 2019

2018-03-28

The deal on sale of the 49% stake in the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Turkey can be completed next year, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"The ones desirous [to close the deal] are present, and not only in Turkey," the top manager said without detailing companies and countries involved in negotiations with Rosatom.

The probability "to close the deal on the stake sale in the Akkuyu NPP" is low this year but it is likely to take place in the next year, Likhachev added.

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is the first nuclear power plant project in the world being implemented upon the build-own-operate (BOO) model.