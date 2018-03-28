Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Mountain Resort discloses number of incoming tourists

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Shahdag Mountain Resort operating under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced about closure of the winter season since March 28, the resort said in a message.

Depending on the weather conditions, the winter season in the resort lasts from December to April.

Over the sixth winter season, more than 120,000 tourists visited the Shahdag Mountain Resort. This is a record figure for the entire period of the activity of the resort.