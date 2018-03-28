Baku holds official welcome ceremony for Iranian president (PHOTO)

2018-03-28 18:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Iranian president in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Iranian president.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Hassan Rouhani reviewed the guard of honor.

The Iranian president saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

The national anthems of Iran and Azerbaijan were played.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Rouhani, and members of the Iranian delegation were introduced to President Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Hassan Rouhani posed for official photos.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news