Turkmenistan agrees to transfers Iranian convictshome

2018-03-28

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Following President Hassan Rouhani’s recent visit to Turkmenistan, the Central Asian country has announced its decision on transferring Iranian prisoners to their home country.

The spokesperson of Foreign Ministry of Iran, Bahram Qasemi, has said that under the decision, Turkmenistan will transfer 283 convicts to Iran to serve their sentences in their home country, IRNA news agency reported.

The transfer is expected to take place on Wednesday, he added.

President Rouhani arrived in Ashgabat on March 27 at the first leg of his regional tour, which took him to Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

