Bosphorus Strait closed for shipping

2018-03-28 18:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Bosphorus Strait has been closed for shipping due to thick fog at 15:00 (UTC +3), the Turkish media reported March 28.

The time of its opening has not been reported.