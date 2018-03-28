Turkey commissions checkpoint on border with Georgia

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Sarp checkpoint on the Turkish-Georgian border has been put into operation, the Turkish Ministry of Customs and Trade told Trend March 28.

Presently, vehicles are easily running to Georgia and back to Turkey.

"The territory of the checkpoint was expanded from 37,000 square meters to 46,000 square meters," the ministry said.

The project to modernize the Sarp checkpoint costs approximately 120 million Turkish liras.