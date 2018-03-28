Iran's president calls for diplomatic solution to Karabakh conflict

2018-03-28 19:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said the regional disputes, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, should be resolved through diplomatic solutions, and urged for territorial integrity of countries.

“We believe the regional issues must be resolved through diplomacy. We believe the problems of Yemen must be resolved through diplomatic talks and there is no military solution. We believe the issues of Syria must be resolved through diplomacy,” he told a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, in Baku on Wednesday.

“We also believe the Karabakh problem must be resolved through diplomatic solutions. With the efforts of the two countries, Azerbaijan and Armenia, we should witness more stability in the region. We are happy that diplomatic efforts are being made in this regard. It is important for us to protect the territorial integrity of countries and the [political] geography of the region,” he added.

President Rouhani added that his country seeks closer ties with the friendly government and nation of Azerbaijan in order to secure mutual benefits.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 28 on a two-day visit for diplomatic and economic talks.

The presidents of the two countries oversaw a ceremony for inking eight documents on the expansion of cooperation in several fields, including oil and gas, transportation and healthcare.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news