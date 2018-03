The National highlights Baku’s tourism potential

2018-03-28 20:19 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The National, the Middle East's leading English-language news service, has published an article dedicated to the tourism potential of Baku.

The article titled "A luxury guide to Baku, Azerbaijan" tells about architecture, sights, historical monuments of the capital of Azerbaijan, peculiarities of the national Azerbaijani cuisine.