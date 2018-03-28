Turkmenistan sums up parliamentary election results

The results of the March 25 parliamentary election in Turkmenistan were summed up today.

In total, 125 MPs were elected among 284 candidates throughout the country for the new convocation, the Turkmen Central Election Commission said in a message March 28.

Among the elected MPs are representatives of the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party, and initiative groups of citizens.