Armenians began genocide policy against Azerbaijanis 200 years ago: official

2018-03-28 21:08 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Armenians began to pursue a policy of genocide against Azerbaijanis 200 years ago, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Mubariz Gurbanli told reporters in Baku March 28.

Gurbanli said the young generation should spread information around the world about the atrocities of Armenians in different languages.

“The young generation has enough opportunities for this. The young generation should take advantage of these opportunities and keep this issue in the limelight, because our struggle with the enemy has not ended,” he added.

Gurbanli said the world community is informed about the atrocities committed by Armenians in Khojaly.

“Even if the Armenians wanted to present it as a military operation, these attempts were unsuccessful, since the facts confirming that these atrocities were committed against civilians were brought to the attention of the whole world. Armenians committed genocide against civilians,” Gurbanli added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news