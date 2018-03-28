German YPG suspect arrested in Turkey while trying to cross into Syria

A German national suspected of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group was arrested in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday, security sources said TRT World reported

Patrick Kraicker, 28, was arrested on March 14 in Silopi in the Sirnak province as he was trying to enter Syria, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the arrest, police also reportedly seized various documents, digital materials, and photos related to the YPG/PKK terror organisation.

During his questioning by the police, Kraicker reportedly said that he had served in the German army for four years.

The sources also noted that Kraicker "admitted he came to Turkey with the intention of travelling to Syria to join the YPG/PKK terror group."