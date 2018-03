UAE pledges $500 mln to UN aid efforts in Yemen

2018-03-28 23:08 | www.trend.az | 1

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it had pledged $500 mln (AED 1.84 bln), to support the United Nations' humanitarian response plan in Yemen, state news agency WAM reported.



The UAE, which is part of the Arab military coalition fighting to restore legitimacy in Yemen, said the donation was part of their plan to provide $1.5 bln to support UN operations in the country.

