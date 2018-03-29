10 killed, dozens trapped as warehouse roof collapses in Pakistan's Sukkur

At least 10 people, including six women and two children, were killed and dozens trapped under debris after the roof of a warehouse collapsed in Pakistan's southern city of Sukkur in the Sindh province on Wednesday, Xinhua reported citing local media.

Raheem Buksh, Deputy Commissioner of Sukkur, said over 13 injured labourers have been rescued from the rubble so far, adding that a rescue operation is underway to recover other trapped people.

The incident took place in the Khajoor Mandi area of Sukkur.

The official said that the roof collapsed due to a gas explosion. The warehouse operated an illegal kiln to roast the date-palm fruit. The gas leakage occurred because of certain chemicals used during the production process.