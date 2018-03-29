Trump replaces veteran affairs chief with White House physician

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that White House doctor Ronny Jackson will replace embattled David Shulkin to be the next Veteran Affairs (VA) secretary, Xinhua reported.

A rear admiral of the U.S. Navy, Jackson has served as the White House physician since the George W. Bush administration, and has monitored Trump's health since he took office.

"Admiral Jackson is highly trained and qualified and as a service member himself, he has seen firsthand the tremendous sacrifice our veterans make and has a deep appreciation for the debt our great country owes them," Trump said in a statement.

Trump also said that he appreciates the work of Shulkin, including his effort to help pass the VA Accountability Act.