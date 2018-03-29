Japan offers North Korea summit, Pyongyang discussing meetings with Japan, Russia: Asahi

2018-03-29 05:19 | www.trend.az | 0

Japan has sounded out the North Korean government about a bilateral summit, and Pyongyang has discussed the possibility of a leaders’ meeting with Japan and other countries, Japan’s Asahi newspaper said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The government of Kim Jong Un has informed leaders of North Korea’s ruling Korean Workers Party of the possibility of summits with Japan, Russia and other countries, the newspaper said, citing an unidentified North Korean source and briefing papers.

“The Japanese government has expressed a wish to host a leaders meeting, via the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan,” or Chongryong, Pyongyang’s de facto embassy in Japan, the Asahi quoted the briefing papers as saying.

A Japanese government source told Reuters in mid-March that Japan was considering seeking a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kim to discuss Japanese citizens abducted by North Korean agents decades ago.

The Asahi said in an article from Seoul Kim’s government had discussed the possibility of summits with South Korea, the United States, China, Japan and Russia, in that order.

Kim met President Xi Jinping in China this week, his first trip abroad as North Korean leader. Summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump are being planned for April and May, respectively.