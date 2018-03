Carabobo fire: Scores feared dead in Venezuela police station cells

2018-03-29 06:45 | www.trend.az | 2

A fire at a police station in the Venezuelan city of Valencia, in Carabobo State, has killed at least five prisoners in holding cells, BBC News reported.

However, some reports suggest that dozens of detainees could have died from smoke inhalation.

The blaze started after prisoners set fire to mattresses in an attempt to break out.

Police used tear gas to disperse relatives who had surrounded the station and were trying to break in.