BIE Sec Gen: EXPO 2025 to have long-lasting impact on host country, its citizens (Exclusive)

EXPO 2025 to have long-lasting impact on host country, its citizens

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Gulgiz Muradova – Trend:

Trend’s exclusive interview with Vicente G. Loscertales, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE)

Question: What are your expectations for the impact that Expo 2025 can have on host cities, not just economically, but in terms of legacy as well?

Answer: Whether it takes place in Osaka, Ekaterinburg or Baku, Expo 2025 will have a long-lasting impact on the host city, the host country and its citizens and visitors.

For the host city, Expo 2025 will be a catalyst for urban transformation, involving significant infrastructure development and the creation or revitalization of urban areas, bringing long term benefits for all citizens. Through construction, planning, tourism and the development of new industries, Expos lead to the creation of hundreds of thousands of new jobs and spur regional development before, during and after the event.

For the host city and country, it is a unique opportunity to gather different actors from across the world together in the spirit of cooperation and education, while embracing innovation and progress. It enables the host to let the world know that it is a hub for research and that it is leading the way in uncovering and accumulating knowledge, creativity and innovations.

For all involved, organizing the Expo is a long and intense journey into the Expo theme. Typically, the theme reflects an issue of key importance to the host country. In organizing the Expo, local and national actors build networks and expertise in the domain of the theme, gaining international recognition and strengthening their position as a global leader.

By gathering countries, companies, associations, civil society and the general public, Expos also act as a bridge between the international community and citizens. Governments have no equivalent communication channel to establish dialogue between each other and with civil society on key global issues.

For citizens and visitors, Expo 2025 is not only a gathering of nations but also an opportunity to host much needed dialogue where the importance of the voices is proportional to the size of the need. In this way, the Expo constitutes a unique tool in public diplomacy, helping us understand government actions, facilitating the meeting of cultures, and disseminating innovations that are useful to humankind.

Q.: What are the biggest challenges that host cities typically encounter in preparation for the Expo?

A.: Among the many challenges in organizing a successful Expo, the selection and development of its theme are of key importance. By tackling a timely and engaging theme, and building on it in innovative ways, an Expo demonstrates its transformative power.

As stated by the first article of the 1928 Convention that established the BIE, the purpose of an Expo is the education of the public by exhibiting the means and achievements for meeting the needs of civilization, for demonstrating progress and for showing prospects for the future. A key challenge is therefore to develop a theme that directly addresses a universal challenge facing humanity, while lending itself to the goal of educating all visitors through immersive experiences, dialogue and thought-provoking displays.